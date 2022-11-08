TCT Conference @ Formnext - Speaker Spotlight with Dirk Hondrich

At this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext, delegates can expect to hear insights from end-users, analysts and researchers on the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications and developments.

Across four days, experts from PepsiCo, Boeing, Honda, GE Healthcare and more will deliver educational keynotes and panels that explore the impact of AM technologies across multiple sectors and industry challenges. On day one, Jack Wolfskin Director Equipment Sourcing & Product Development Dirk Hondrich [DH] will be explaining how Jack Wolfskin improved hiking pack design with 3D printing.

The discussion will highlight the additive manufacturing design and development process of four independent 3D printed comfort pads to deliver a lightweight, multi-zone body fit capable of reducing back temperatures by up to 5°C. As a result, Jack Wolkskin improved the weight, durability and ventilation of the hiking pack.

Ahead of the conference, which will take place in-person on 15-18th November at Messe Frankfurt, Hondrich spoke to TCT Magazine about his upcoming presentation, how Jack Wolfskin reduced back temperatures for wearers of its 3D Aerorise 40 Carry System, and what the biggest opportunity for 3D printing in the consumer products space.

TCT: What can you tell us about your presentation at the TCT Conference @ Formnext?

DH: 3D technology is changing product design in the outdoor industry. Jack Wolfskin has taken a leading role in bringing this innovation to our customers through surprising applications in our equipment collection.

TCT: How did Jack Wolfskin achieve a lightweight, multi-zone body fit capable of reducing back temperatures by up to 5°C?

DH: 3D design allows us for the first time to add structure, cushion and breathability aspects in a single piece of the design that directly impacts fit and comfort. There was trial and error involved but by using 40 years of our own experience and working with the engineers from Carbon and OECHSLER, we started experimenting with the grid structure and different sizes of padding and were honestly a little surprised how successful the design was when applied to the backpack.

TCT: Who should come and see this talk?

DH: All those who are interested in the topic of AM technologies, who may have a little knowledge or fear of it. It’s for everyone.

TCT: Relating to the technology and/or culture, what is one thing you’d change about additive manufacturing?

DH: Definitely the dependence on the size of the platform.

TCT: What is the biggest opportunity for AM in your sector moving forward?

DH: Essentially, there are three factors. First, there are almost limitless design possibilities; second, the speed of implementation from the first iteration to the usable component is astounding; and ultimately everything there is no waste or other material losses that occur in classic backpack construction during the manufacturing process. It’s a more sustainable approach. It's not everyday that we can solve multiple problems from a backpack's specifications by using one technology. This requires a change in thinking in many respects.

