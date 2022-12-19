Shipshape: How Ivaldi is digitising inventories for on-demand additive manufacturing

Based on, dare I say it, the hype around additive manufacturing’s (AM) role in supply chain over the last two years, the notion of ‘send files, not parts’ might seem novel. But for Ivaldi, a company which specialises in helping heavy industry to digitise its distribution networks, that mantra has always been at its core.

Back in 2017, the company set its sights on the maritime industry, first partnering with Wilhelmsen, which operates the world's largest maritime network, to create an inport AM ‘micro factory’ which could deliver 3D printed marine parts on demand. In the years that followed, Ivaldi’s business model shifted away from ‘factory in a box’ style solutions, but the principal, that shipping files can reduce inventories, speed up delivery times, lower costs and emissions, remained.

“The original idea was to build these local manufacturing centres at different locations around the world,” says Anna D’Alessio, Director of Engineering and one of Ivaldi’s first hires. “So, focusing on the ports because we had started with the maritime industry but also, once you get into the port, you're very close to other heavy industries as well - it's very easy to get parts from those locations to where they need to go. […] We came to realise as we started to look through the data that there are more and more parts that had a wide variety of materials that made the most sense, which meant there were a wide variety of technologies that made the most sense. Instead of limiting ourselves to creating these parts using the specific technology and materials we have, we wanted to be able to expand.”

While Ivaldi initially offered in-house polymer 3D printing capabilities, the focus today is on analysis – identifying parts and partnering with on-demand manufacturers. To support that, the company has developed proprietary software which screens procurement and supply chain data to determine which parts are ripe for digital distribution.

“What we're trying to do is shift to a digital world, helping companies become digitally ready,” D’Alessio explains. “We start by looking at their procurement data, supply chain data, trying to understand what that means. What types of parts are they producing? How much do they cost? Where these parts are coming from, how long it takes to procure, how often they order them, how many parts they have in stock because of supply chain issues or just in case.”

From there, Ivaldi creates a digital twin of those suitable parts, sometimes implementing minor design changes to better suit the manufacturing process, and stores them in a digital warehouse, together with design and manufacturing files and relevant testing and certification data to provide to local manufacturers as needed.

D’Alessio says the company is having ‘promising conversations’ and there’s an overarching understanding that digital is the future. The challenge, however, is: how? To answer that, Ivaldi has started helping companies identify specific steps they can take to digitise their assets. That often means low-risk parts such as spider couplings and scupper plugs, which are prone to wear but can be produced quickly and inexpensively with polymer 3D printing. Progress is happening, and D'Alessio notes the upturn in joint industry projects and dedicated divisions within larger organisations focused solely on AM.

“I have definitely seen more companies starting to say that we know we need to use AM, or we know that we need to shift to this digital world or create a digital warehouse, we just need to figure out exactly how to do it.”

Part of that, D’Alessio says, is about recognising where AM makes sense.

“There's a difference between having a part that is hard to source that you need to find a new way to make or be able to make on demand versus finding parts that are specific to AM. It's important to understand what the benefits of the technology are, which technology makes the most sense based on how this part is used and what it looks like, as opposed to just trying to fit something into that technology, just so you can say that you have a 3D printed part.”

But it’s not just end-users that need to be convinced. The shift to digital requires buy-in from OEMs who have long been the main source of spare parts and equipment. Rather than replacing their role within the supply chain, Ivaldi is actively trying to work with them to rethink their own business models. “What we're trying to do instead is work with the OEMs, to say, you're only usually supporting these parts physically for X number of years. If you work with us, you can support them digitally forever and there's no extra work. Once that part exists as a digital file in our digital warehouse, then you can continue to earn those royalties every time they're produced.”

There are other challenges, namely around certification, and Ivaldi is working with DNV in maritime and API in Energy, for example, to help create standards, but that trust will come with time and sharing of successes.

“There'll be more data, more longevity of these parts,” D’Alessio concludes. “And that'll help people to understand that this is a technology that will work.”

