TCT Asia 2024: Raise3D details latest 3D printer launch & discuss metals expertise

As TCT Asia 2024 approaches, TCT has been speaking to some of the companies who have exhibited at each and every event throughout its first ten years.

Raise3D, a developer of 3D printing hardware products, is one of those companies.

Here, we talk to Raise3D Regional Marketing Director Enderwick Pei [EP] about the printer set to be debuted at the event, how the Chinese AM market is progressing, and his TCT Asia highlight as a former employee of GLOBUS Events, the co-organiser of TCT Asia.

Register to attend TCT Asia 2024 and visit Raise3D on booth 8E34. TCT Asia runs from May 7-9, 2024.

What are you presenting on the show floor at TCT Asia 2024?

EP: We will launch the new Pro3 HS Serious printer this time. It can extrude the new Hyper Core Serious material (which is almost 35% glass fibre / carbon fibre) at 200mm/s. So, it may be the fastest professional-level carbon fibre printer at present.

Can you tell us about an exciting application that visitors will be able to see at the event?

EP: The most exciting application that Raise3D will showcase is how 3D technology is superb in accelerating China's E-mobility development. The in-time, fast prototyping [capability] helps brand new E-cars to be put into the market within 2.5 years. We will show how TESLA transfered an injection mould to a 3D printing technology to produce jigs and fixtures under the supply chain lockdown and how the emerging Tier ones - like battery and smart systems companies - use 3D printing to enable a full robotic factory.

TCT Asia is celebrating its 10th anniversary. What are your thoughts on how the AM market, and specifically in China, has evolved in that time?

EP: It is not a VUCA year it could be a VUCA decade. AM market is affected deeply.

Raise3D is one of several OEMs to offer a desktop 3D printing solution that can support BASF Forward AM’s Ultrafuse 316L and Ultrafuse 17-4PH materials – what application opportunities is the MetalFuse machine opening up?

EP: Raise3D's metal team members are not from the 3D printing industry but from the MIM industry, and have deep knowledge of sintering based technology. At TCT Asia, we will show the combination of metal FDM and Binder Jetting by HP, Digital Metal and other domestic players. Raise3D provides the S200-C vacuum sintering device for end users of HP's Metal Jet workflow.

You have been part of the TCT Asia journey right from the start. What has been your highlight?

EP: I'm very proud of been the first employee of TCT Group in China. When the lockdown issue happened before TCT Asia 2022 in Shenzhen, we were informed at 11:30 PM the night before that the show would be postponed, but the whole team had a stable and optimistic mood.

How do you envision the AM industry progressing over the next decade?

EP: AI will be a game changer in the next decade.

Register to attend TCT Asia 2024 and visit Raise3D on booth 8E34. TCT Asia runs from May 7-9, 2024.