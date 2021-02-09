3D Control Systems launches ZAP advanced manufacturing workflow platform

× Expand 3D Control Systems ZAP

3D Control Systems, formerly 3D Printer OS, has launched a new advanced manufacturing platform that comprises purpose-built MES, PLM, ERP, QA and CRM capabilities.

ZAP is an automated workflow software platform that has been designed to integrate disparate 3D printing systems within advanced manufacturing facilities. The company believes it will help users automate their internal 3D printing equipment or better manage external production by ‘eliminating the burden’ of multiple printers that do not ‘talk to each other.’

3D Control Systems says that ZAP functions like an operating system that is agnostic to any manufacturer software and design tools, while also providing users with an easy-to-use interface that connects all of their printer hardware. The company’s initial offering to market was its cloud operating system that covered tasks like file management and job preparation, but seeing that the complexity of managing 3D printer fleets increases as more units are added, 3D Control Systems has now launched ZAP.

ZAP is available as a small and medium manufacturing edition and an enterprise edition, with the former providing the full suite of software tools, local on premise deployment, 3D printing support and BI and data analytics, and the latter adding an increased level of support, integration with existing systems (such as SAP, Oracle or MS Dynamics), multi-department accounting and personnel training. The MES tools include custom 3D printing workflows, smart part prioritisation, planning, scheduling, tracking, data standardisation, quality assurance and machine connectivity, while PLM adds digital part inventory, inventory analysis, printability analysis and part tagging. ERP brings automatic order management, hardware management and distributed manufacturing networks; QA offers scheduling, process management and equipment management; and CRM covers customer success tracking, expense and order tracking and ROI calculation.

“ZAP encompasses everything operators need to run a factory, from ERP, MES, CRM and PLM. Our extensive partnership ecosystem has driven full automation,” commented 3D Control Systems CEO Michelle Bockman. “The solution for our customers’ biggest challenge with 3D printing is to give them one agnostic cloud-based decentralised manufacturing operating system.”

“When budgeting for the cost of running an advanced manufacturing facility, companies often overlook the massive hidden variable costs involving owning and operating equipment, software, people and processes. These costs are usually 10x more than manufacturers expect. ZAP eliminates the cost variables through integration of all components to provide seamless automated interaction, resulting in reduced time and cost.”

