3D Systems expands facility to address demand for healthcare and industrial 3D printing

3D Systems has today announced plans to add another 50,000 square feet of facility space in Denver, Colorado to address increasing demand for healthcare and industrial 3D printing capabilities through its Application Innovation Group (AIG).

The additive manufacturing leader has been providing patient-specific surgical instruments and implants manufactured at its FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified Denver site for more than a decade. To date, its 3D printers and surgical planning tools have been deployed in the manufacture of more than two million medical device implants and the guidance of more than 140,000 patient-specific procedures. With this latest investment, 3D Systems says it will be able to accelerate time to market, expand its offerings and continue its growth trajectory for patient-specific craniomaxillofacial applications. In addition, it also provides the company with the capacity to increase its stake in the larger patient-specific orthopaedics market through the development and deployment of new joint replacement solutions.

At the heart of this expansion is 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group which is said to play a key role in “accelerating the journey from proof-of-concept for new customer applications to full-scale workflow definition and initial production.” This team works with customers to develop applications into full manufacturing workflows, including certification and regulatory approvals, ready for production either in-house or at 3D Systems manufacturing facility. 3D Systems says it is also adding additional expertise and more polymer and metal AM technologies to address new applications, including those in aerospace.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems, said: “Our Application Innovation Group has demonstrated tremendous benefits for enabling the adoption of complex applications for customers across our healthcare and industrial businesses. We pursue a consultative approach with our customers that starts with understanding their unique application performance and cost needs and develop a custom solution to address that need. It’s about bringing to life a customer’s understanding of what is possible with additive manufacturing, then producing the parts, scaling the initial production volumes, demonstrating the economics, and ultimately enabling them to continue high-volume production in the future. From joint application development to qualifying and validating parts and processes, manufacturing, and then installing a complete solution at the customer site – we partner with customers to solve their most difficult design and production challenges and empower them to maintain that momentum. This is the heart of our growth engine for the future.”

The 50% increase in space is set to be completed by the second quarter of 2022 and will include the addition of several new 3D printers, including forthcoming products, and post-processing equipment in an effort to automate the production workflow.

