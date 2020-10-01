3T Additive Manufacturing polymer business acquired by Prototal

UK-based additive manufacturing service provider 3T Additive Manufacturing has sold its polymer-based 3D printing business to Prototal Industries, a Swedish provider of specialised manufacturing for polymer additive manufacturing (AM) and injection moulding.

The announcement comes from AM Global, a sister company of EOS and AM Ventures Holding GmbH, which counts 3T AM as its central manufacturing entity. The acquisition expands Prototal’s operations into the UK through 3T Additive Manufacturing Polymers' (3T AMP) extensive polymer 3D printing capabilities, including certifications for aerospace (AS 9100) and medical (ISO 13485) production, which have made 3T an approved supplier to several leading OEMs in the UK. The move means existing 3T customers will now have access to additional manufacturing technologies including injection moulding and PU casting.

Commenting on the deal, Jan Löfving, CEO of Prototal and Henrik Lundell (CSO), said: “Additive manufacturing has been a market constantly growing and innovating, and Prototal has made a number of acquisitions to consolidate its position and expand its offering. 3T AMP has been at the forefront of this market for over twenty years, is a great fit for our family of brands, and will benefit all customers. It is also a strong signal to the market of Prototal’s intention to actively develop the polymer market in the UK and globally.”

3T separated its polymer activity earlier this year, creating the 3T AMP brand to focus solely on polymer manufacturing, whilst retaining 3T Additive Manufacturing (3T AM) to concentrate on metal manufacturing.

Daniel Lichtenstein, Managing Director of AM Global, added: “Joining the Prototal family is an exciting opportunity for the 3T AMP team and its customers. The purchase will accelerate the growth of 3T AMP by immersing itself within a global innovative company. 3T AM will remain an AM Global company and will now be fully focused on the continued success in metal additive manufacturing.”