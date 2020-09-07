3YOURMIND raises $5.5 million in Series A+ funding round

Additive manufacturing software vendor 3YOURMIND has secured $5.5 million in a Series A+ investment round.

The round has been led by EnBW New Ventures (ENV), the venture capital arm of renewable energy company EnBW, with contributions also coming from UVC Partners, AM Ventures, TRUMPF Venture and Coparion. It follows the procurement of a €1.3m investment from the European Regional Development Fund and Investitonsbank Berlin last year.

Having already secured 50 partners in a range of industries, 3YOURMIND believes the funding will help strengthen its position in the energy, aerospace and automotive sectors, while it is also planning to expand its presence in Europe and the United States.

3YOURMIND’s software product has been designed to help additive manufacturers optimise their workflows, schedule jobs, track their progress, evaluate and manage data, and ultimately, generate significant time and cost savings. The company’s software suite has been adopted by a number of industrial heavyweights, including GKN, Volkswagen and Continental.

"The current macro situation forces companies to focus on supply chain resilience,” commented Aleksander Ciszek, Co-Founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND. “Our customers benefit from the distributed manufacturing software we are providing as the increased flexibility in their supply networks secures and generates value. We are happy that ENV and our existing investors support that vision."

“The promise of Industry 4.0 relies on Additive Manufacturing,” added Crispin Leick, Managing Director at ENV. “The 3YOURMIND offering enables companies to easily implement AM into their production process which supports the sustainability of many manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, & Operations) applications. We are excited to invest in 3YOURMIND, a company that is shaping the future of manufacturing.”