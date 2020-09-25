42 Additive Insight: BCN3D CEO on new era and next-gen 3D printers

× Expand Additive Insight Sponsorship Example

On this this episode of Additive Insight, TCT Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths speaks to Xavier Martínez Faneca, CEO of Barcelona-based 3D printing company BCN3D.

BCN3D is manufacturer of polymer extrusion-based desktop 3D printers, which spun out of the Polytechnic university of Catalonia. From automotive to fashion, the company is said to have an install base of around 5,000 machines employed by a wide range of professional and industrial users, and just recently raised €2.8 million in funding to expand its 3D printing hardware and materials portfolio.

On this episode Faneca discusses BCN3D’s origins in the RepRap movement, its unique IDEX (Independent Dual Extruder) technology and the latest iterations of its Sigma and Epsilon family of 3D printers.

This episode is brought to you in association with TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence.

