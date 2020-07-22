BCN3D raises further €2.8 million and outlines intention for 3D printing hardware and material developments

BCN3D has raised €2.8 million in funding as it looks to further develop its 3D printing hardware and materials offering.

The investment was led by the Spanish National Innovation Agency (CDTI) and leading industrial business company Mondragon Group through their Innvierte and Clave Capital divisions, respectively. Accurafy4, JME Venture Capital and Danobatgroup have also contributed to the funding round as BCN3D’s total investment figure reaches €5.5m within 18 months of the company spinning out of Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

BCN3D is looking to harness the finances and knowledge that come from these relationships, with Danobatgroup outlined as one partner whose knowledge in the benchmark manufacture of solutions in grinding, turning, cutting and automated production systems for composite components may be of benefit to the 3D printing vendor. With this most recent backing, BCN3D is hoping to improve and expand its offering, with the integration of new hardware features and the development of industrial-grade materials in collaboration with BASF Forward AM and Mitsubishi Chemical giving the company a better play in more demanding markets.

The company has so far brought to market a portfolio of three extrusion-based 3D printers in the desktop and workbench range as well as nine filament options.

“We are excited to have the support of Mondragon. It will allow us to strengthen our innovation plans for the workbench segment,” commented Xavier Martinez Faneca, CEO of BCN3D. “I look forward to being part of this next phase of BCN3D, as we will accelerate the accessibility of 3D printing.”

“Not only does BCN3D perfectly fit our long-term strategy for the additive manufacturing industry with its vision to make 3D printing accessible, we firmly believe BCN3D can push the limits in the 3D printing industry,” added Alberto Bermejo, Investment Director at Clave Capital.