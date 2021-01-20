ABCorp opens additive manufacturing facility powered by HP Jet Fusion systems

× Expand Complete end-to-end Jet Fusion 5200 solution.

American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp) has expanded its Boston-based Center of Excellence to incorporate an Additive Manufacturing Center equipped with HP Jet Fusion technology.

The newly installed additive manufacturing equipment will enable ABCorp to supplement its contract manufacturing services to the access, authentication and payments sectors with a prototyping and production offering to its region.

Within the Additive Manufacturing Center the company has installed HP Jet Fusion 5210 platforms, 580 full colour machines, and AMT’s PostPro3D smoothing system. The company says its eyes were opened to 3D printing technology during its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which it began producing face shields for front line workers, as well as redirecting resources to manufacture credit cards to support state unemployment programmes. The subsequent decision to open the Additive Manufacturing Center was made as ABCorp sees ‘great growth in the post-pandemic world for localised manufacturing’.

Capable of producing 220,000 end-use production parts a week, the facility will print parts in the HP 3D High Reusability PA12, BASF Ultrasint TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, and full-colour HP High Reusability CB PA 12.

“We are pleased to expand our existing partnership with HP into this exciting new field and launch the first global, enterprise-grade additive manufacturing platform,” commented William Brown, ABCorp Chairman and CEO. “We could not have picked a better extension or partner in HP to build on our expertise in secure print and highly bespoke contract manufacturing. This initiative not only broadens our product offering for existing customers but reaches into new industries and does so under ABCorp’s blanket of security for discerning customers who place brand integrity as a top concern.”

“We are excited to collaborate with ABCorp as they look to accelerate the journey to digital manufacturing for their customers,” added Todd Davidson, Head of 3D Printing for the Americas, HP. “The benefits of 3D printing have enabled ABCorp to put a bold vision into action very quickly. The powerful capabilities of Multi Jet Fusion platform will enable the design and production of disruptive applications at scale across industries.”

