Share your additive manufacturing insights at TCT 3Sixty

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, has announced a call for papers inviting AM users to showcase the most innovative applications of 3D printing technology.

Set to take place on 28-30 September 2021 at the NEC, Birmingham in a hybrid format featuring both live in-person and digital conferencing, the TCT Conference is a prestigious part of the event, focused on developing a real understanding of the potential to evaluate, adopt and optimise 3D printing with insight from real everyday users.

If you're already applying AM in new and exciting ways, the conference team wants to hear from you.

"Key themes throughout the event will be evaluation, adoption and optimisation and so we are looking for papers that engage with these areas," said Magda Brzegowy, TCT Conference Producer. "We encourage the inclusion of multiple perspectives, diverse panels, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovative formats. Central to our mission to provide 360-degree insights on the evaluation, adoption and optimisation of additive manufacturing, we are looking for presentations that show real examples of the technology’s application."

To be considered as a speaker, submit your abstract (max 200 words) along with a short biography and headshot, by 6 April 2021. Abstracts should be written in English, the official language of the event, and all submissions will be peer reviewed and evaluated based on originality, technical and/or research depth, accuracy and relevance to our streams.

Please note, the conference is only open to submissions from users of AM and 3D printing technology. Speaking applications from vendors of machines, materials or services who are exhibiting, or are deemed to be suitable as exhibitors, will not be considered on this occasion.

