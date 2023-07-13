AMT announces strategic restructuring in response to "global economic downturn"

× Expand AMT PostPro

AMT has announced that “in response to the recent global economic downturn and the slowdown in 3D printer sales”, it is commencing a strategic restructuring of its business model. The restructuring focuses on sustainable growth and profitability, through “streamlining” its workforce and “consolidating” roles across the business.

Joseph Crabtree, AMT’s CEO said: “These are challenging times for our industry, and we’ve had to make some tough decisions. One of the most difficult has been reducing our workforce. We are deeply sorry to have let go of so many dedicated team members. We greatly appreciate their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition.

“However, it’s critical that we adjust our business to align with the current market realities. Despite these challenges, our order book remains strong, and we project our revenue for this year to be in the range of £11-13 million, with a clear path to profitability in Q4.”

As part of the restructuring process, AMT says that investors in the company have provided “additional capital” that will support the transition towards profitability and cash flow positivity.

AMT says that despite challenges, it is still focusing on innovation. In the same press release as the announcement of the restructure, the company announced the continued rollout of PostPro Pure, what it says is the greenest consumable for processing 3D printed parts, and the launch of its Digital Manufacturing System (DMS), with the first units already shipped to customers in the United States.

Crabtree added: “Innovation remains at the heart of what we do. With these new product launches, we are adapting to the changing market demands and ensuring we deliver advanced, sustainable solutions to our customers.”

AMT has also announced changes to its engagement strategy. Giorgio Ioannides, Head of Sales at AMT said: “We have decided to refrain from exhibiting at in-person trade shows this year, choosing instead to support our partners at these events. This will allow us to focus more intensely on our existing clients and streamline our efforts.”

Gavin Minton, Director of Commercial Operations at AMT said: “Our core team remains in place, and we are committed to providing the same level of exceptional customer support during this period of transition. We will continue to serve our customers with the level of service they have come to expect from us.”