AMT launches PostPro SF PP surface finishing system for 3D printed polypropylene parts

AMT has announced the launch of a patented polypropylene (PP) surface finishing system which will be debuted at Formnext next week.

The PostPro SF PP is said to have been validated by HP, BASF Forward AM, Ricoh and AM Polymers and is expected to ship in early 2023.

Parts printed in PP, a material widely deployed in automotive, medical and consumer goods, must undergo surface finishing before use. Yet, because of the material’s resistance to certain chemicals, it can be challenging to process. AMT has thus developed a propriety process to work around those challenges.

Validating this technology with multiple end customers, AMT says it is capable of eliminating surface imperfections on parts, including those with complex geometries and internal cavities. The PostPro SF PP works to reduce surface roughness and enhance mechanical properties without compromising on the detail and definition.

The pairing of AMT’s PostPro surface finishing technology with PP has been successfully applied to medical applications like prosthetic devices, while AMT has also said that BASF Ultrasint PP in combination with its PostPro SF PP has ‘delivered superior 3D printed components.’

“Polypropylene is one of the most frequently used plastics in the world for traditional manufacturing. At AMT, we believe a similar trend will follow withing additive manufacturing,” commented AMT Global Head of Sales Girogio Ioannides. “PP can target a variety of 3D printing applications including automotive, biopharma and medical. Surface finish is crucial for these applications, and I am thrilled to share the last 24 months of hard work with the world. The PostPro SF PP is a production-ready automated chemical vapour smoothing technology that will enable 3D printed PP for end-use parts at scale.”

AMT will exhibit at Formnext between November 15-18 in Hall 12.1, Stand D39, where it will present the PostPro SF PP alongside a wall of polypropylene parts.

