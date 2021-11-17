DyeMansion announces DM60 Black Line and 3D printing partnerships at Formnext

This week at Formnext, DyeMansion has unveiled a limited edition version of its DM60 post-processing unit to support black colouring of grey powder bed fusion 3D printed parts.

The DM60 Black Line is said to offer an automated alternative to pot dyeing and can potentially save users up to 50% cost per part and 50% cycle time for parts printed using HP MJF or Stratasys Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) processes, for example, compared to the standard DM60. The system can be paired with the DM60 Reservoir which allows users to reduce water waste by reusing water for up to five dyeing cycles.

“The demand for colouring grey polyamide parts in black has significantly increased over the past years,” Philipp Kramer, CTO & Co-founder at DyeMansion said. “The DM60 Black Line is our tailor-made solution to meet this demand in an industrial way with reduced cycle time and cost-per-part. Our customers can now dye their parts with this new developed process in the proven Deep Black quality in a more efficient and faster way.”

The company has also announced two additions to its global partner platform. Alphacam and CADimensions have been named as authorised resellers for the DACH and North American regions respectively, which DyeMansion says will help to bring Stratasys’ SAF technology together with its post-processing equipment to the market.

Michael Junghanß, CEO & Founder of alphacam commented: “The DyeMansion Print-to-Product platform harmonises perfectly with the SAF technology and thus allows us to offer our customers the entire process chain up to the finished product from one source. We are also particularly pleased to have the best vapour polishing system, the Powerfuse S, now in our ranks.”

The post-processing specialist has also revealed its participation in two application projects; Additive Scale and iAMfootwear. The first is an eyewear collaboration between YOU MAWO, and AM Global which sees DyeMansion’s colouring technology used to finish mass customised frames as part of a scalable and repeatable production process. As part of the iAMfootwear project, the company is working alongside a consortium of technology providers including Arkema, EOS, framas, Siemens and Twikit, on a non-branded footwear application. DyeManson’s polishing and surfacing processes will be used to turn EOS printed midsoles into colourful, end-use consumer products. The consortium ultimately intends to offer the solution to footwear brands.

