Drone manufacturer Heliguy works with AM Solutions to optimise its product range

AM Solutions M1 Basic machine.

UK commercial drone innovator Heliguy has been working with additive manufacturing (AM) post-processing solution provider AM Solutions to optimise parts for its product range.

Heliguy has a suite of additive manufacturing equipment in-house in its production facilities, using AM Solutions’ M1 Basic post processing machine to enhance the surface of AM parts, which in turn improve component performance and aesthetic quality.

Colin Spellacy, Head of Sales at AM Solutions UK, said: “We have been working at the forefront of surface finishing for 80 years. Recently, we have applied this expertise to the field of additive manufacturing, which has its own set of requirements when it comes to post-processing.”

Talking about the benefits of their post processing machine, Spellacy commented: “Many companies planning to use AM as a production technology are unaware of the fact that post-processing can account for 50-60% of the cost of a finished AM part or component, and as such the use of efficient, automated post-processing technologies is vital.”

The M1 Basic machine has become an integral asset in the Heliguy lab. The machine can handle both plastic and metal AM parts, and is a compact machine that can easily be integrated into most manufacturing lines. The M1 Basic treats multiple parts simultaneously in separate processing chambers through the installation of divider plates.

Ross Embleton, Lead Product Designer at Heliguy, added: “AM Solutions’ M1 Basic machine not only enhances the surface of our 3D printed parts which improves performance, look and feel, but it has helped in the development of innovative drone solutions. It is a fantastic machine and it is helping to drive our in-house design and development capabilities to manufacture our own parts, as well as working with third-party organisations to bring their concepts to life.”

The capabilities of the M1 Basic machine, including the greater ecosystem of materials, are allowing Heliguy to truly keep its manufacturing in-house. Bringing design and production in house has been a spur to the production of innovative and cutting-edge products in a timely and cost-effective manner.

