Launcher adopts Solukon technology to finish 3D printed rocket parts

New space company Launcher will soon be finishing its 3D printed rocket parts with Solukon’s automated post-processing technology as per a new partnership that’s set to be officially announced at this year’s RAPID + TCT.

The company, which develops efficient rockets and transfer vehicles to send small satellites to orbit, will utilise Solukon’s SFM-AT1000-S to automate excess metal powder removal from large-scale rocket parts up to 600 x 600 x 1,000 mm with a weight up to 800 kg.

Tim Berry, Launcher’s Head of Manufacturing, said: “We see that automated powder removal is an essential step in the production process. For final heat treatment and Hot Isostatic Pressing all parts must be free of any powder, a special challenge for large and heavy parts with hard-to-access internal channels. The SFM-AT1000-S will help to further automise our production process as we achieve reliable and repeatable cleaning results. In addition, we benefit from Solukon’s experience and support when optimising our fast and forward-thinking production lines.”

Launcher currently uses a range of metal additive manufacturing systems from VELO3D, EOS and AMCM (Additive Manufacturing Customized Machines). The latter’s large-scale M4K machine was used to manufacture the company’s E-2 engine, first presented in 2019. Solukon says the partnership represents a full circle moment for its technology as its SFM-AT1000-S machine was initially developed at the request of EOS's AMCM business the M4K printer. Solukon says its SPR (Smart Powder Recuperation) technology will be particularly beneficial for heavy parts 3D printed in copper CuCrZr, Launcher’s material of choice, due to challenges in clogging and sticking which copper powder residue poses for depowdering.

Andreas Hartmann, CEO and CTO of Solukon, added: “Yet again, it’s an honor to support a leading New Space company with our SPR technology. Shortly after the demand for a machine compatible with the AMCM M4K printer came up, we responded directly by developing the SFM-AT1000-S. I’m sure pioneers like Launcher will keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Additive Manufacturing. Likewise, I’m sure we’ll always stand by their side with the ideal depowdering solution.”

