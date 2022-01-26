PostProcess announces expansion of 3D Post-Printing collection with new FDM Support Removal Solution

× Expand PostProcess Technologies VORSA 500 system.

PostProcess Technologies, a provider of automated and intelligent post-processing solutions for 3D printed products, announced today the launch of its newest post-printing solution for additive manufacturing (AM), The VORSA 500.

The VORSA 500 offers PostProcess’ proven technology for consistent, hands free support structure removal on 3D printed FDM parts.

It provides the fastest cycle times in the industry, reducing support removal processing times by over 50% compared to submersible tank systems and its ability to process larger batch sizes delivers high-quality results for every part, regardless of the complexity of the geometry.

Its launch addresses the markets growing demand for software-driven finishing solutions and is enabled by PostProcess’ patent-pending AUTOMAT3D software platform.

The Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) technology utilises multi-dimensional spray coverage, ensuring fast cycle times without the risk of damage and also allows for quick drying periods whilst maintaining part integrity as parts will not become saturated with detergent due to the proprietary spray nozzle technology.

It also has user-friendly software controls and operators have full control over key process parameters and the ability to optimise cycles to produce end-parts.

Rich Caplow, PostProcess Vice President, Products, said: "The addition of the VORSA 500 to our portfolio demonstrates our continued market leadership in the additive manufacturing post-print space, providing the industry with the fastest FDM support removal solutions and the VORSA 500 delivers on our promise to offer customers higher through-put with an automated and comprehensive FDM support removal solution."

The VORSA 500 will be displayed at a PostProcess launch event on 3rd February.

