Additive Manufacturing Solutions secures UK Ministry of Defence contract

× Expand AMS Additive Manufacturing Solutions announces collaboration with UK's Ministry of Defence

Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd. (AMS) has announced it is working with the UK’S Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) to explore the technical feasibility of recovering critical materials from surplus defence assets.

The partnership aims to support the MOD’s efforts to build a resilient and sustainable supply chain for the UK, particularly for the sourcing of in-demand materials such as titanium. The news follows a similar announcement from AMS earlier this year regarding an Innovate UK funded project that aims to investigate the potential to recycle high value scrap aerospace parts into metal additive manufacturing (AM) feedstock for users in the UK. AMS will recycle scrap aerospace parts into powder which will then be tested and used to manufacture new parts.

AMS Director & CEO Robert Higham said: "AMS has tirelessly built momentum and expertise within the additive powder market, with a sharp focus on providing recycled feedstocks. This agreement represents the next phase in our mission to commercialise recycled materials within the additive manufacturing feedstock market. It stands as a crowning achievement in AMS' history. Supporting the MOD in addressing critical mineral accessibility and capability is an honour and a testament to the efforts of the entire AMS team."

The initial phase will include a comprehensive capability assessment for the MOD, incorporating trials of atomisation, AM feasibility, and exploration of future materials. AMS aims to deliver demonstrative geometry utilising recycled feedstocks, through collaboration with a significant MOD supplier. The outcome will advance towards subsequent phases focusing on material qualification and industrialisation.

Thomas Powell, S’s Submarine Recycling, Sustainability & Innovation Programme Manager at DE&S commented: “This innovative technical feasibility study, to be delivered by Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., is another confident step forwards on MOD’s sustainability and circular economy journey. It is a delight to be able to partner with Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd. and UK Strategic Command Defence Support to advance the MOD’s understanding as to whether redundant and surplus Defence Assets can be upcycled into new capabilities thereby reducing costs, increasing resiliency, maximising operational availability and enabling MOD to capitalise on and exploit new and emerging technologies for maximum operational advantage.”