Hartech and Velo3D partner to distribute additive manufacturing technology to U.S. Government agencies

Hartech Group, an advanced technology equipment supplier to the U.S. federal government, and Velo3D have announced a partnership to distribute Velo3D’s technology to government agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The partnership makes Hartech Group a preferred distributor for the federal government for Velo3D. Together, the companies will deliver full-service project execution for the sale, installation and onboarding of Velo3D’s advanced metal additive manufacturing solution.

“Our team has deep experience delivering solutions to customers in the federal government and we know what it takes to not only supply the piece of technology, but also supply everything needed to make the equipment fully operable to the DoD end user,” said Gary Bredael, Hartech Group Director of Additive Manufacturing.

Bredael added: “We are a well-known prime contractor specialising in providing complicated turn-key solutions to build these same solutions in the AM world.”

Hartech Group exclusively works with federal government customers and has experience working with Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), General Services Administration (GSA) contracts, Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPA) contracts, and DLAA and local contracting.

“It’s no secret that the federal government can be slow-moving and difficult to navigate for new-comers, but Hartech’s background and capabilities will help us grow our presence with these customers so they can leverage the benefits of advanced additive manufacturing,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder.

Buller continued: “In the short time that we’ve officially partnered together, there has already been extensive interest from Hartech’s contacts in the federal government, and we’re just getting started.”

Velo3D technology is suited to complex Department of Defense requirements, particularly in the area of supply chain management. Velo3D’s ability to deliver repeatable outcomes across any of its machines supports the creation of AM-enabled distributed supply chains.

As part of the agreement, customers who purchase Velo3D Sapphire printers, and their accompanying software, from Hartech Group will enjoy a simplified procurement process, including set up, training, and ongoing support.

