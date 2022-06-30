6K Additive announces commercial expansion into Europe

× Expand 6K Additive Titanium UniMelt System in 6K Additive's Burgettstown, PA facility. Titanium UniMelt System in 6K Additive's Burgettstown, PA facility.

6K Additive has announced the expansion of its commercial operations into Europe with the appointment of François Bonjour as its new European Sales Director.

The company, which specialises in the production of sustainable advanced materials for additive manufacturing (AM), says the move will support increased interest in its metal powders from users and manufacturers of AM systems across Europe.

"Over the last two years, we've established 6K Additive in North America as the go-to organisation for high-quality AM powder with environmental and sustainable benefits that no other powder manufacturer can offer. We're excited to bring our powders to the European market where a high value is placed on technologies that can contribute to the circular economy and meet their stringent quality metrics," said Frank Roberts, president of 6K Additive. "Having a leader like François on the ground in Europe who has the experience, knowledge, and reputation will be invaluable as we ramp up our EU commercial efforts over the coming months. This is especially important given the interest we've seen from the printer OEMs and strategic customers based in Europe."

Bonjour brings over a decade of experience in the metal powder and alloys markets with organisations including Powder Alloy Corporation, Tekna Plasma System, and TIG, and ThyssenKrupp, where he worked with leading aerospace companies such as GE Aviation, Airbus and Safran.

6K Additive’s unique UniMelt technology plasma technology can turn virtually any scrap metal into materials for AM production applications in markets such as aerospace, medical and industry. A recent Lifecycle Analysis study carried out by Foresight Management which focused on the environmental impact of the UniMelt process showed a 91% reduction in energy use and a 91.5% reduction in carbon emissions when using the 6K UniMelt process.

