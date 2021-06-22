Aectual launches 3D printed acoustic diffusion panels with Gramazio Kohler Research

× Expand 3D printed acoustic diffusion panels are completely customisable.

Aectual, an Amsterdam-based provider of bespoke 3D printed architectural and interior products, has announced the launch of new customisable acoustic diffusion panels in collaboration with Gramazio Kohler Research at ETH Zürich.

The panels have been designed to reduce naturally occurring reverberation that occurs in commercial and residential spaces by adopting a unique parametric design script, developed with the Gramazio Kohler Research team, that generates an elegant, undulating surface that disperses sound waves. The panels are described as 100% circular thanks to a plant-based plastic material which can recycled after use and 3D printed into new products.

Aesthetically, the panels are said to take inspiration from the constant changing landscape of waves and can absorb at least 50% of reflected sound waves in a space. They’re entirely made to measure on Aectual’s platform and can be adapted to individual room shapes and requirements. For larger projects greater than 100 square metres, a tailored soundscript can be created based on the spatial design of the room.

“Acoustics and architecture are directly linked with each other. Although sound is not visible, the geometry of a room and its acoustic characteristics are intrinsically coupled. This connection between aesthetics and acoustics provided the point of departure for our team to create beautiful acoustic panels that are specifically designed to give rooms a pleasant and soft feeling,” said Prof. Matthias Kohler at Gramazio Kohler Research, ETH Zurich. “We are thrilled to work with Aectual as they bring our designs to life.”

The panels are available online via Aectual’s consumer store in standard ‘velvet grey’ colour or in any Natural Color System (NCS) on request. Architects can also use the platform to create their own made-to-measure projects.

Commenting on the circular benefits of the product, Aectual co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Hedwig Heinsman said: “Aectual’s founding mission is to provide 100% circular, on-demand, smart design solutions that make use of digital design and digital manufacturing. Our collaboration with Gramazio Kohler Research demonstrates Aectual’s ambition to bring together academic research and innovative designs to a wide audience, by offering designers and academia a single platform to publish, manufacture, and directly share and sell their designs.”