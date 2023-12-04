Renishaw's UK sites to be supplied with 100% renewable electricity as part of Net Zero plans

× Expand Renishaw Renishaw switches to 100% renewable electricity

Renishaw has announced it is switching over to a 100% renewable energy supply for its main sites in the UK.

The engineering company, which has UK sites in New Mills, Gloucestershire and Miskin, South Wales, has partnered with the Gloucestershire-based green energy company, Ecotricity as part of a two-year contract to power its main sites with renewable electricity.

It forms part of Renishaw’s ambitions to reach Net Zero by 2050, with plans to reduce emissions relating to its business activities and purchased energy to Net Zero by 2028.

“So far, we’ve reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 21 per cent compared to last financial year and our Net Zero commitments promise that we will go even further,” said Ben Goodare, Head of Sustainability at Renishaw. “We self-generate 11 per cent of our electricity consumption and most of the electricity we buy is certified renewable — by the end of 2024, 100 per cent of what we purchase globally will meet our sustainability requirements.”

Renishaw plans to move towards exclusively using green energy at its global sites. The company’s facilities in India, Japan, Mexico and USA are already running on 100% renewable electricity. Renishaw has devised its climate transition plan as part of its commitment to three of the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) including SDG 8, which promotes sustainable economic growth, SDG 12 which aims to ensure sustainable consumption and production, and SDG 13 which urges organisations to take urgent action to combat climate change.

“We’re delighted to be supplying our Gloucestershire neighbours, Renishaw, with 100% green electricity,” said Paul Sands, Chief Growth Officer at Ecotricity. “Renishaw is a torch-bearing company with well-respected products, and it is great to be helping them on their journey to sustainability. By being with us, they will also be helping us build more renewable generation, which Britain so urgently needs.”

Last year, Renishaw announced an investment of around 65 million GBP to almost double the footprint of its Miskin site and help meet its sustainability targets. As TCT saw during a visit to the facility back in April, this includes the development of 400,000 sq ft of low-carbon buildings that will house a new production hall for its additive manufacturing (AM) machines.

Earlier this month at Formnext, Renishaw announced the launch of its latest industrial 3D printing technology, TEMPUS, which promises build time reductions by up to 50% thanks to a new scanning algorithm that allows lasers inside its flagship RenAM 500 system to fire while the powder recoater is moving.