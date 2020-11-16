Aerospace supplier Sintavia achieves ISO 14001 approach for environmental management system

× Expand AM Room 1

Sintavia has achieved ISO 14001 approval for its environmental management system at its Hollywood facility in Florida, US.

The aerospace supplier made the announcement last week and believes the accreditation underlines its commitment to ensuring additive manufacturing is as environmentally friendly as possible. It also represents the company’s third ISO certification since 2015.

Having founded the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association last year, Sintavia has now proven its facility conforms to the set of environmental standards outlined by the ISO 14001 certification. The certification covers the entirety of Sintavia’s environmental management system, which covers its metal additive design and manufacturing capabilities and its metrological and metallurgical testing capabilities.

Sintavia harnesses its proficiencies in design, manufacturing and testing to deliver precision metal components to the aerospace, defence and space industries. Among the most prevalent applications are high pressure ducts, flow control valves and heat exchangers. These parts are additively manufactured on Sintavia’s fleet of 3D printers, which includes more than a dozen EOS machines, of which six are M400-4 platforms, a TRUMPT TruPrint 3000 system, three SLM Solutions 280HL machines, and five platforms from the GE Additive Concept Laser and Arcam brands.

This repertoire of metal 3D printing equipment is supplemented by AS9100, ISO 17025 and ISO 14001 certifications, as well as Nadcap approvals.

“Since co-founding the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association last November, Sintavia has defined itself as a leader in improving, via AM, the industrial ecology of precision metal manufacturing,” commented Sintavia Chief Executive Officer Brian Neff. “The ISO 14001 certification not only continues this focus, but also allows Sintavia to measure sustainable manufacturing efficiencies and monitor progress towards sustainability goals.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.