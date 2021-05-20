AMUG awards four new DINOs for contributions to additive manufacturing industry

× Expand DINO recipients (from left to right): Shane Collins, Robin Van Bragt, Giles Gaskell and Ana Neves.

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) returned in-person last week for its 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida where it presented another four of its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Awards.

The honours recognise individuals for their tenure and contributions to the advancement of the AM industry, passion for sharing AM knowledge and active support of the user group. Since its founding, AMUG has awarded only 174 DINOs, with no more than 10 of the distinctive dinosaur-shaped trophies being presented each year.

This year’s recipients are:

Shane Collins, ASTM International

Giles Gaskell, Hexagon

Ana Neves, RAMCO

Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design and Technology Inc.

Gary Rabinovitz, AMUG chairperson and DINO Selection Committee chair commented: “This award recognises not only experience but also character and passion. Following a lengthy nomination and review process, the committee selected four deserving individuals from dozens of qualified candidates.”

Carl Dekker, AMUG President said: “There were many candidates that had the tenure required for this coveted award. However, that is just one criterion. To be a DINO, one must also give back to the industry and support AMUG. These four individuals rose above all others because of their actions and achievements.”

Organisers also expressed how this year’s DINOs had also made notable contributions of time and energy to make the AMUG Conference “a positive experience for those seeking insights and information.”

Dekker added: “AMUG’s tenet is ‘For Users, By Users,’ and its success comes from a community where individuals share their experiences to help one another. Our four DINOs have actively participated in the sharing and have volunteered for activities that build the foundation of the community and the AMUG Conference experience.”

Nominations for next year's DINO candidates will be accepted beginning October 1, 2021.

In other news, AMUG has also announced its 2021-2022 board members who will oversee the development of the 2022 AMUG Conference, which will be held in Chicago from April 3-7, and support the group's ongoing growth.

Effective from July 1st, the Board of Directors will include 10 individuals, 8 of which were elected at last week’s AMUG Conference. The 2021- 2022 AMUG Board members are:

President: Carl Dekker, Met-L-Flo

Past President: Paul Bates, ASTM International

Vice President: Andrew Allshorn, AT 3D-SQUARED

Treasurer: Vince Anewenter, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

Secretary: Leslie Frost, GE Additive

Director of Membership: Bill Macy, Titan Robotics

Director of Education & Conference: Jordan Weston, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

Director of Business Development: Tim Bell, Siemens Digital Industries USA

Director of Events and Hospitality: Thomas Sorovetz, Stellantis

Director at Large: Gary Rabinovitz, Reebok International

The appointments include some newly created director positions to accommodate a realignment of AMUG’s management team while Jamie Cone of BD, who served three terms as Vice President, and Todd Grimm of T. A. Grimm & Associates, Inc. who served nine terms as AM Industry Advisor, have chosen to step down.

Dekker has expressed his thanks to outgoing and current board members for their service during a challenging period due to the pandemic and said: “I am quite pleased with the incoming board’s mix of long-term service and first-time participation as we implement the new structure. We will have fresh ideas balanced by historical perspectives. I am looking forward to leading this team and instituting refinements as needed.”

