Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference moves to Florida for 2021

Organisers of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference have announced a new location and dates for its 2021 edition.

Following the postponement of this year’s event in Chicago due to challenges around COVID-19, the in-person event is now set to take place in Orlando, Florida on 2-6th May, 2021 at the Hilton Orlando.

Speaking about the necessary decision to move the event, AMUG President Carl Dekker said: “Our goal is to provide an in-person event, in a safe manner, to facilitate the exchange of information in the way that differentiates the AMUG Conference from all others. The AMUG Board is committed to planning for an in-person event and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions at the federal and local levels. The board has been developing alternate plans that will allow us to adapt to changes as developments occur that relate to COVID-19 and in-person events.”

AMUG is said to be working closely with an industry consultant for guidance to ensure all safety precautions and protocols related to COVID-19 are in place, in addition co-operating with local officials and state agencies.

Commenting on the new location, Tom Sorovetz, AMUG event manager, added: “The Hilton Orlando offers 249,000 sq. ft. of meeting space. Even with social distancing protocols in place, this property can accommodate a full-scale AMUG Conference, and it also affords AMUG the opportunity to host outdoor activities.”

So far, over 70 sponsors and 100 exhibitors who had committed to the 2020 event are already on board for the 2021 edition. However, while plans for a socially distanced conference are underway, AMUG is yet to confirm the number of openings for additional companies to participate at this stage.

As those plans continue to take shape, AMUG has confirmed that supporting activities such as the annual scholarship programme and DINO Award nominations, which took place online this year, will continue to go ahead, while an open call for speakers wishing to present at the conference is also now open.

Registration is temporarily paused and will reopen in the new year on 6th January where AMUG will be providing FAQs regarding the live event and safety guidelines.