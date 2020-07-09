Arkema shows latest 3D printing resins at TCT Asia

× Expand S.d'Halloy 3D printed owl made with Sartomer resins (Credit: Sébastien d'Halloy/alloy)

Specialty chemicals company Arkema is presenting a number of recent additions to its N3xtDimension line of UV-curable 3D printing resins at TCT Asia this week.

These latest advanced materials aim to broaden the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in new industrial applications thanks to a range of high-performance properties. This includes two new elastomeric resins, N3D-E3009 and N3D-E3109, which deliver soft resilience; impact resins N3D-I2809 and N3D-I2909, which provide a balance of viscosity and high mechanical properties; the N3D-C series of casting resins which offer high resolution; and clean burnout, and a water-washable N3D-W2509 resin, which offers low shrinkage performance while preserving hardness.

Arkema is also showing its N3xtDimension custom liquid resin systems, combining what is thought to be the world’s widest range of oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators, cationic resins and tailor-made solutions fine tuned for AM.

The company is one of 220 companies exhibiting at the annual Shanghai event this week, which is one of the first major industry events to welcome visitors post COVID-19 peak.

“We are looking forward to taking this important step towards a sense of normalcy after the peak of COVID-19,” said Sumeet Jain, senior director of 3D Printing Worldwide at Arkema. “Arkema has new and innovative materials to share that we know will disrupt traditional manufacturing as we know it. We are excited to showcase them and our other 3D printing solutions at TCT Asia this year.”

Arkema has been expanding its footprint in the AM market through flagship materials like Rilsan polyamide 11, which was added to Autodesk's generative design software material selection last year, and Kepstan PEKK polymers, which were leveraged in a partnership with Armor Group and 3DGence last year for use on its INDUSTRY F340 printer. The company has also established a number of other partnerships with 3D printing hardware manufacturers such as EOS, HP and Ultimaker.

