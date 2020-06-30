TCT Asia poised to spark additive manufacturing industry back to life

Exhibition organiser VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd. has confirmed new dates for TCT Asia 2020, China’s leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Originally scheduled for February 2020, the event will now take place from 8-10 July 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The venue for the event is unchanged, but the new dates will mean a move to halls E5-E6.

The decision to hold the event in July has been made after careful consideration and consultation with exhibitors and stakeholders and is in light of the improving COVID-19 situation in China together with the Government’s announcement that exhibitions in China would gradually resume from May onwards.

With businesses starting to re-open and looking to catch up after months of lockdown, the timing of TCT Asia 2020 in July will help the 3D printing & additive manufacturing industry seize market opportunities during this critical period of economic rebound.

TCT Asia will host over 220 exhibitors, representing the entire 3D printing and additive manufacturing ecosystem, with a range of new machines on how alongside software, post-processing and inspection technologies.

Market-leaders from China and around the world such as Farsoon, Z-RAPID, Raise3D, FlashForge, Polymaker, EOS, Stratasys, 3D Systems, Formlabs and SLM Solutions will feature on the vibrant show floor.

The TCT Asia mission goes beyond simply raising awareness; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing.

Alongside the exhibition visitors can look forward to an exciting conference programme across three stages: Each stream will offer cutting-edge applications, expert analysis and commentary to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.

A new initiative for 2020 is TCT Asia ExpoReach. This is a digital programme designed to connect and build key business relationships starting with a 1-2-1 Zoom appointment with exhibitors during the show. This programme has been specifically designed with overseas attendees who may not be able to travel in mind. This will offer the opportunity to connect and evaluate the technologies on the show floor, even if travel is restricted.

Duncan Wood, Chairman of VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd remarked, “We are delighted that TCT Asia will play its part early in the post COVID-19 resurgence. It sends an important message to the wider exhibition industry and to the market that we serve”

“We will of course be putting the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and employees first with increased cleaning and hygiene plans alongside a very closely regulated and managed visitor registration process. We will also adhere to the social distancing requirements that are in place to ensure that TCT Asia is a safe and successful event enabling business to flourish once again in the live environment. We all know there is no substitute for face to face interaction – it’s exciting to be introducing it again, even if under some new protocols.”

TCT Asia 2020 will take place in Halls E5-E6 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China, from 8-10 July 2020. Visit www.tctasia.com.cn and download the TCT Asia E-Guide to discover more.

Want to discuss? Join in the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.