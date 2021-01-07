Atomstack launches 3D printer capable of producing thermoplastic rubber parts

× Expand Atomstack Cambrian

Chinese manufacturing technology company Atomstack has launched its Cambrian 3D printing system series that is capable of processing thermoplastic rubber (TPR) filament.

The Cambrian Pro and Max extrusion printers have been launched via Kickstarter, where the company has already reached its goal 15 times over, and has been designed for application by home users and professionals alike.

Atomstack believes the Cambrian 3D printer and its TPR filament opens up a range of applications thanks to their ability to create high-quality rubber products, from shoes to sporting goods to medical devices. The machines, which boast 235 x 235 x 250 mm (Pro) and 320 x 330 x 380 mm (Max) build volumes, both use a swappable extruder design, allowing them to process traditional filaments like PLA, ABS, TPU and PETG with a 1.75mm extruder as well as the thermoplastic rubber with a 2.85mm extruder. They are also equipped with heated build platforms to ensure quality and to prevent warping, a 4.3” LCD touchscreen that enables the user to preview print jobs and set printing parameters, and can print at speeds of up to 100mm/s.

“For years, the FDM 3D printing industry has been trying to develop a reliable way to print with rubber-like filaments,” commented Jason Li, Atomstack CEO. “This has been difficult for a number of reasons including the fact that highly elastic filament materials are prone to jamming. To solve these problems, we had to rethink the entire process. We began by designing a new 2.85mm direct extruder design that eliminated nozzle jams, then we developed special rubber filament TPR with a high elasticity (50-70A hardness) and resiliency (>50%) capable of accurately and reliably printing virtually any end-use rubber products.”

