Authentise integrates 3D Spark, Digifabster, and Paperless Parts

Authentise has announced the integration of 3D Spark, Digifabster, and Paperless Parts into its open manufacturing ecosystem.

The developer of data-driven manufacturing workflow software says the integrations will help to eliminate manual work, improve quoting accuracy, and unlock smarter, more sustainable production decisions.

3D Spark is an AI-supported platform, designed to simplify manufacturing decisions by providing the most cost-effective, fastest, and most sustainable production method for a given part. Now fully integrated into Authentise’s Digital Design Warehouse, 3D Spark automatically analyses uploaded CAD files for manufacturability, cost, lead times, and CO₂ footprint across multiple production technologies. By embedding directly into Authentise’s secure, searchable design library, users can reduce production costs, and test new parts for potential additive manufacturing opportunities.

Digifabster’s instant online quoting platform is now connected directly with Authentise Flows, giving additive and CNC service bureaus a complete, end-to-end workflow. Accepted quotes in Digifabster are automatically converted into fully formed production orders in Flows, complete with material specifications, post-processing details, and traceable customer data.

Paperless Parts quoting platform for additive and precision manufacturers is also now integrated into Flows. It means orders are now automatically transferred into Flows with all relevant order details, STL files, ITAR status, and material specifications, to provide visibility and data consistency across the entire workflow.

These latest integrations follow Authentise's integration with Autodesk earlier this year, which now sees Flows offered as a bundle with Autodesk Fusion in a bid to enable more seamless end-to-end digital workflows.