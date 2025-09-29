Automation Alley distributed 3D printing network launches new marketplace

× Expand Automation Alley

Automation Alley's Project DIAMOnD distributed 3D printing network has launched a new additive manufacturing marketplace.

According to Automation Alley, the marketplace is a secure, peer-to-peer platform where companies can submit 3D printing jobs at scale, with participating small manufacturers across Michigan fulfilling the jobs collaboratively.

The marketplace is designed to leverage a full network of printers for secure commercial transactions, while also protecting intellectual property of the designs. Orders are distributed across participating manufacturers, with costs and payments shared to ensure that 'every company contributing gets its piece.'

The Project DIAMOnD network has already surpassed 50,000 3D-printed parts since launching in 2020, with the new marketplace set to enhance that offering. Originally established through CARES Act funding, the initiative has provided grant-funded 3D printers and training to more than 500 Oakland County small manufacturers, technology companies and engineering firms. These businesses have leveraged their printers to create prototypes, produce end-use parts and fulfill urgent manufacturing needs, while remaining connected to a secure digital network capable of mobilizing production at scale.

"These accomplishments demonstrate the incredible potential of distributed manufacturing to strengthen supply chains, foster innovation and keep production local," said Pavan Muzumdar, CEO of Project DIAMOnD and COO of Automation Alley. "With the marketplace, we've created a mechanism for companies to access advanced additive manufacturing without having to own the equipment themselves. Designers don't even need a printer to benefit. They can simply submit their designs, have them produced securely across the network and know their intellectual property is protected. This is how small businesses transform the way manufacturing happens in Michigan."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and all three county executives in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne have endorsed Project DIAMOnD's expansion statewide, recognising its value as a competitive advantage for Michigan manufacturers.