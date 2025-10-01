Bambu Lab opens first retail store in Shenzhen

Expand Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab has opened its first retail store in Shenzhen’s Nanshan District.

The flagship store, the company says, will transform 3D printing from ‘abstract technology into a tangible experience.’

Occupying a 244-square-metre space, the store features a ‘massive’ CyberBrick diorama, which has been 3D printed with a farm of 100+ H2D printers running continuously for one week, and allows visitors to interact with a 3D printed display to understand the possibilities of the technology.

Customers can purchase any Bambu Lab 3D printer from the store, as well as the ‘full spectrum’ of filament colours. The store also features a striking wall installation of A1 printers and a dedicated gallery that honours ‘top creators’ from the MakerWorld community. An onsite mini market also allows visitors to purchase 3D printed objects, while the MakerSupply showcase demonstrates the full ecosystem of tools and materials.

A Bambu Lab press release read: “As the first 3D printer manufacturer to open its own flagship store, Bambu Lab is cementing its position as a true consumer electronics company. This is about bringing 3D printing to everyone. Starting in Shenzhen, where Bambu Lab is headquartered, was the logical first step. But this is just beginning. More stores will follow, including international locations.”

This year, Bambu Lab has launched its H2D 'all-in-one' 3D printer and the H2S, its biggest 3D printer to date, while also securing key partnerships with Polar3D and Presq.