Polar3D & Bambu Lab announce integration to support adoption of 3D printing in schools

Polar3D and Bambu Lab have announced a new integration that makes it possible for schools and districts to connect Bambu printers directly to the Polar Cloud.

This collaboration, they say, gives educators the ability to manage fleets of printers, schedule jobs, and monitor activity from anywhere while maintaining the security and compliance standards schools require.

The integration aims to address a critical challenge facing schools: scaling 3D printing programs without overwhelming teachers or IT staff. With Polar Cloud, schools and districts can manage dozens or even hundreds of printers across classrooms, libraries, and makerspaces from a single secure dashboard.

With a browser-based platform that works seamlessly on Chromebooks and other devices, Polar Cloud provides secure web-based student access that's critical as schools move away from desktop applications. The platform includes different student access levels, allowing experienced students to use the slicer directly while beginners can submit job requests through guided workflows.

Through Polar Cloud, schools and districts can scale across multiple locations, give every school its own digital hub with role-based permissions, streamline student workflows with direct integrations with Tinkercad and Onshape, and automated communication with real-time email and text notifications. According to the partners, it will also ensure accountability with advanced reporting on usage, material costs, and print history for budget planning, and allow district-wide visibility with detailed analytics to identify high-performing programs and schools needing support.

The partnership leverages Bambu Lab's Local Server SDK, which provides secure API access while maintaining data privacy and compliance standards essential for educational environments. This approach ensures sensitive student and school data remains protected while enabling the advanced fleet management capabilities schools need.

"By opening our SDK and partnering with Polar3D, we're making it possible for schools and districts to integrate Bambu printers into proven education ecosystems," said Nadia Yaakoubi, Head of PR & Communications at Bambu Lab. "Together, we're making it easier for educators and students to unlock creativity and innovation in their classrooms, backed by the data and visibility that district leaders need to scale confidently."

"Schools tell us constantly how difficult it is to manage 3D printing programs at scale," added Van Morris, CEO of Polar3D. "Our mission with Polar Cloud is to eliminate that burden. Working with the Bambu Lab team has been a true partnership. Their printers set the performance standard, and now, with this integration, districts everywhere can bring that power into their classrooms with confidence."

The integration currently supports Bambu Lab's X1C, A1 Mini, and P1P printers, with H2 Series and X1E integration planned for future releases.