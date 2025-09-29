Presq & Bambu Lab partner to facilitate creator-led manufacturing of products

Expand Bambu Lab

Design-tech studio Presq has partnered with Bambu Lab to facilitate the creator-led manufacturing of products, starting with footwear.

Through the collaboration, Bambu Lab will pair its 3D printing systems with Presq’s design assets, print profiles, and ‘manufacturing-aware’ workflows. They believe the partnership will make it easier for creators and communities to design, print and iterate real, wearable products.

Presq is said to have installed a fleet of Bambu’ ‘newest printers’ and has released the Fig.(0) by Presq Studio open-source footwear design. Fig.(0) is said to provide creators and designers with the tools to ‘remix, adapt and build’ shoes. The initial release includes U.S. Men’s Size 10 files, with a scaling coefficient table for accurate resizing, and a pre-sliced .3mf file optimised for Bambu H2D printers and matte TPE 85A material (with PLA as support). With this open-source design, users can make their own texture and performance tweaks, while also adding modular attachments.

“Bambu Lab’s printers have set the pace for what desktop additive can do,” said Adam Saleh, founder & CEO of Presq. “By pairing their performance with our design system and creative direction, we’re giving creators a practical path from imagination to a real product that people can wear – and doing it in a way that keeps cultural value closer to the communities that create it.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Presq because their creative direction shows how 3D printing can move from the workshop into everyday life,” added Nadia Yaakoubi, Head of PR & Communications at Bambu Lab. “With designs that are beautiful, wearable and culturally relevant, Presq proves that 3D printing is for anyone. When you pair that vision with Bambu’s reliable, high-speed printers and open, well-documented design files, you make it easy for more people to join in and take part in the future of making.”