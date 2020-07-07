BEAMIT appoints Andrea Scanavini to Group leadership team

× Expand Mauro Antolotti, President of BEAMIT with new Group General Manager Andrea Scanavini.

Metal additive manufacturing service provider BEAMIT has appointed Andrea Scanavini as Group General Manager to accelerate the company’s organisational, commercial and international growth strategy.

Scanavini’s move to BEAMIT’s leadership team comes after the company acquired stake in PRES-X earlier this year, a start-up founded by Scanavini which focuses on AM post processing. In this new role, Scanavini is said to be bringing both technological and management expertise to its BEAMIT-Pres-X business.

Scanavini says: “I’m honoured to be chosen by the BEAMIT group for this important and strategic role. BEAMIT Group has a great vision and loves challenges. I like them, too.

"I believe that the ability to overcome challenges and take goals is closely linked to the strength of the people. The strength of a company lies in the people who work there. In BEAMIT Group I found very motivated people and a cohesive and very strong group. That’s why I accepted the role. That’s why we’re going to win.”

Mauro Antolotti, President of BEAMIT, says: “I had the chance to deepen Andrea’s knowledge both as a person and as a manager and I appreciated his values, skills and determination in achieving the objectives. BEAMIT group offers complex services along the entire value chain and for this reason I’m sure that Andrea will be able to do an excellent job of coordinating and managing a group that counts today two entities but we have no intention of stopping here.”

In a press release, BEAMIT said the partnership with Pres-X and promotion of Scanavini are further steps in growing the Italian metal AM provider from a single entity to a group of companies. These strategic moves arrive just a year on from engineering and materials company Sandvik acquiring a 30% stake in BEAMIT in order to further strengthen its existing metal AM activity.