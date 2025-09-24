Caracol acquires additive manufacturing IP of Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Expand Caracol Pictured from left to right: Francesco De Stefano, CEO of Caracol, Ludwig Weber, Managing Director at Weber, Dr. Markus Weber, Managing Director at Weber, and Paolo Cassis COO of Caracol.

Caracol has acquired the IP and robotic machine configuration assets from Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH's additive manufacturing division.

The acquisition will allow Caracol to integrate Weber’s additive technology into its product portfolio, enhancing its large-format ecosystem, and expanding the company's reach in the DACH region.

Per a Caracol press release, customers and partners looking to work with Weber’s additive solutions 'can expect Caracol’s full commitment to continued support and development,' while also gaining access to the company's global field and service network, which spanns over 55 countries. Weber will remain a key partner for the development of its extrusion technology and support product development on Caracol’s extended portfolio.

“This agreement combines heritage with innovation, by two companies united by shared values: progressiveness, engineering excellence, and a customer-centric mindset,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and Co-founder of Caracol. “It allows us to strengthen the technological roadmap of two best-in-class technologies, ensuring each can best fit specific customer’s industrial needs. On the one hand, Caracol’s expertise of the full turnkey technological ecosystem, process, and deep vertical application know-how. On the other, Weber’s core expertise on extrusion and machinery manufacturing.

“Thanks to the partnership with Weber, Caracol clients will be able to access Heron platforms with a broader level of customisation and configurations to satisfy their specific industrial needs. This means also additional options when it comes to automation – such as Siemens control or ABB robots”.

“We chose to sign this deal with Caracol following the evaluation of several proposals from players in the sector,” added Dr. Markus Weber and Ludwig Weber, Managing Directors of Hans Weber. “Our choice was based on the fact that they are a leader in the large format AM market, which has built a global network of support, have know-how on key applications and industry verticals, and have a value proposition that is complementary with ours. This is why we believe they are the best company to continue guiding our customers in the implementation of LFAM tech and continue the legacy we started.”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.