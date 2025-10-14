Caracol raises $40 million in Series B round

Expand Caracol

Caracol has raised 40 million USD in a Series B round co-led by Omnes Capital, Move Capital Fund I, and CDP Venture Capital – Large Ventures Fund.

The funds, Caracol says, will be used to support the company's next phase of global growth and have also allowed some early investors to exit with significant returns. Several long-standing shareholders, including Primo Capital SGR, Eureka! Venture SGR, and Neva SGR (the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's venture capital company), have again provided financial support to Caracol.

Harnessing these funds, Caracol plans to expand further into the Asia Pacific and build on its progress made in Europe, the US and the Middle East. It also intends to enhance the capabilities of its multi-process and multi-material platforms, with a particular focus being given to software, automation, and artificial intelligence. The company wants to improve its data-driven process control capabilities, while also ramping up its metal additive manufacturing technologies, making them more suitable for the aerospace, defence, energy and maritime markets. Caracol also expects to expand its global team with a series of new hires.

In recent years, Caracol has expanded its product portfolio to include large-format polymer and metal 3D printing technologies, while achieving an installed base of more than 100 robotic platforms. According to the company, H1 2025 revenues more than doubled compared to the same period in 2024, with users like the Ferretti Group reporting 70% cost savings on finished parts and Duqueine achieving reduced production lead times of 50%.

This year, the company has also expanded its headquarters in Texas and acquired Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH’s additive robotic IP and technologies.

“This Series B represents a generational step for Caracol,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and co-founder of Caracol. “In just a few years we’ve built strong global traction, doubling revenues year after year. This round validates our vision and the outstanding execution of our team, while bringing on board some of the world’s leading deep-tech investors. With their support, we’re ready to accelerate our global scale-up and help advanced industries strengthen supply-chain and manufacturing resilience through the flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability of our technology.”

“Caracol has achieved remarkable growth by turning a technological vision into solid industrial performance. This Series B round provides Caracol the financial strength to scale its large-format robotic manufacturing globally, while consolidating its European leadership in advanced manufacturing, contributing to Europe’s deep-tech sovereignty and resilience. We are proud to support Caracol as it enters this new phase of profitable international expansion”, said François-Xavier Dedde, Partner at Omnes Capital.

“We are thrilled to invest in Caracol, a company defined by strong technological expertise, visionary leadership, and a clear commitment to sustainability. We look forward to actively supporting Caracol’s international expansion by fostering strategic alliances and partnerships, helping the team scale this next phase of growth”, said Sophie Sursock, Partner at Move Capital Fund I.