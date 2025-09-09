Caracol triples machine production and application development space in US with new facility

Expand Caracol

Caracol has opened a new 10,000 sq. ft US headquarters and production centre in Austin, Texas.

The new facility triples its space for systems production and application development and was officially inaugurated last week.

Caracol says the new US headquarters strengthens its long-term commitment to North America's manufacturing industry, suggesting the facility will allow for faster delivery, tailored solutions and deeper collaboration with local customers.

It comes after a reported 224% growth in machine shipments in the last 12 months. Building this success, Caracol has sought to position itself and its additive manufacturing offering closer to customers and bring R&D, application development and large-scale production under one roof. Customers will now have access to an application hub, which can act as the location for specialist projects, and allow users to tap into Caracol's engineering expertise, materials and products testing. Caracol says it has designed this hub to accelerate co-development and ensure partners have the opportunity to validate new applications and optimise manufacturing processes.

Beyond application development, the facility also has space for dedicated assembly, testing and delivery areas. Caracol says the facility has capacity to produce up to 100 Heron AM and Vipra AM platforms annually. The facility has also been built to the same ISO 9001, EN 9100, and ISO 14001 standards as Caracol's European sites, ensuring aerospace-grade quality, environmental responsibility, and cost-efficient production.

“This new facility will allow us to accelerate innovation and deliver solutions tailored specifically for the North American market, where demand is growing rapidly” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO of Caracol, “When we opened our first Austin office in 2023, it was about establishing a presence, now it’s about building capability. This expansion means faster progress, closer collaboration with our customers, and solutions designed for their unique challenges – not to mention supporting domestic production in the U.S. As one of Europe’s fastest-growing deep tech companies, we’re excited to bring that same momentum to North America.”