Carbon launches FDA-cleared FP3D removable partial denture 3D printing resin

Carbon has launched a flexible, removable partial denture (FRPD) resin that is designed for durability, translucency and dimensional accuracy.

The FP3D material is the result of a multi-year development effort in collaboration with Keystone Industries and is the first dental resin to incorporate Carbon's dual-cure chemistry. It is also an FDA-cleared Class II product.

Carbon and Keystone have been driven by direct feedback from dental labs seeking a printable alternative to 'labour-intensive traditional methods.' With FP3D, Carbon and Keystone believe they have developed a material that provides lifelike aesthetics and significant cost advantages versus traditional fabrication methods. Key to the material's offering is the dual-cure chemistry, which Carbon has previously proved out in protective sports equipment, high-performance footwear midsoles, and customised bike saddles.

According to Carbon, FP3D passes ISO 10993 standards for biocompatibility and meets ISO 20795-1 standards for free monomer extraction. It boasts a lexural modulus of 800 MPa, has a 3-year lifetime validated through over 20,000 fatigue cycles, and a low water sorption of 1.82 μg/mm³ that aids resistance to swelling or deformation in moist environments. Carbon also says its high translucency and improved polishability deliver lifelike appearance and ease of finishing. The material is available in multiple shades, including original pink, light reddish pink, and dark veined, the material is designed to meet a wide range of aesthetic needs.

Daxton Grubb, President, R-Dent, one of the first customers to deploy the new FP3D material, said: “FP3D works out from a financial perspective on labor, but also turnaround time. Flexibles have always been a big product of ours, but fabricating them is very labor-intensive, so being able to digitise that product has streamlined workflows considerably. The more we're growing, the more we're putting on these printers - when you're talking about scaling, I don't know how you could do it any other way.”

“FP3D sets a new standard for what digital dentures can achieve, and is already making an impact in dental labs,” added Terri Capriolo, Senior Vice President of Oral Health, Carbon. “Initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – labs are particularly impressed by the material’s translucency, and the ease of integration with existing workflows. By introducing our dual-cure chemistry to dentistry, we’re helping labs to further streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver the next generation of flexible partials.”

FP3D is now commercially available in the United States and Canada. Carbon is also working on European regulatory approvals and expects to expand commercial availability across Europe in 2026.