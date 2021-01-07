Carbon names Debbra Rogers as Chief Revenue Officer

Carbon has announced former GE Additive executive Debbra Rogers as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Rogers brings more than 25 years of experience in global sales and executive leadership, most recently occupying the role of Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at GE Additive, and will now look to contribute to Carbon’s growth as a supplier of 3D printing technology to a range of vertical markets.

Prior to joining GE Additive, Rogers spent time at optimisation data platform company Paradata where she led two rounds of funding and established the company in the supply chain industry as President and CEO. She has also served a number of roles at Flextronics International, including Senior Vice President of Sales, Solutions and Strategy where she is said to have contributed significantly to revenue growth and strategy development. In her new role at Carbon, Rogers will report directly to Carbon President and CEO Ellen Kullman.

“Debbra’s expertise speaks for itself and we could not be more excited to add her expertise to Carbon’s leadership team,” commented Kullman. “She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and customer-centric selling strategies that will help Carbon build a high level of rigour and engagement to create an engine of growth. We’re encouraged by Carbon’s growth trajectory and are confident that with Debbra at the helm of revenue generation we’ll continue to exceed our ambitions.”

“I am a true believer that additive manufacturing is the most crucial element in accelerating the shift toward smart manufacturing,” added Rogers. “Organisations are seeing its impressive impact across product design, manufacturing, supply chains and sustainability initiatives. I’m joining Carbon because they are at the forefront of ensuring customers are successful during this transformation. The unique technology, stellar leadership team and fast-paced start-up environment has me excited to lead the go-to-market strategy.”

