3DCeram and Sintx Technologies announce collaboration for ceramic 3D printing

× Expand 3DCeram

3DCeram Sinto, Inc has announced a partnership with SINTX Technologies, a manufacturer of advanced ceramics for biomedical and technical markets, with the companies collaborating to develop multiple novel resins and processes for the additive manufacturing of ceramic products.

In the collaboration, the two companies plan to leverage and further develop their existing expertise to produce unique, high-value resins, 3D print ceramic components, and subject those components to advanced thermal processing. The collaboration is focused on the biomedical and investment casting industries.

“We are excited about the possibilities of creating a silicon nitride-based resin for the biomedical market. With interest in silicon nitride medical devices continuing to grow rapidly, we believe 3D printed silicon nitride devices will play a major role in the future of medical and technical segments in which we participate,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “We believe that SINTX’s resin formulation and densification expertise, combined with 3DCeram’s production scale printers, will provide the market with components of superior quality.”

3DCeram and SINTX say they expect the results of the collaboration to drive expanded geographical adoption of additive manufactured advanced ceramics.

Michael Halsband, Sinto America’s CEO added: “There has been interest for these types of capabilities across the globe. The investment casting industry specifically has a strong need for a silica-based resin. If we are successful, this collaboration will provide game changer solutions for these industries.”

SINTX Technologies has been developing and commercialising materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. The company is a leader in the research, development, and manufacture of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008.

Read more:

3DCeram unveils its new industrial ceramic C1000 FLEXMATIC 3D printer

Anywaves designs new satellite antenna with 3DCERAMceramic 3D printing technology