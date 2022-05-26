Anisoprint signs MoU with Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe

× Expand Nanoracks starlab Starlab, the planned LEO (Low Earth Orbit) space station designed by Nanoracks.

Anisoprint has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe which will see the 3D printing vendor adjust its Continuous Fiber technology for microgravity conditions.

Anisoprint was selected for pre-incubation in ESRIC’s Startup Support Program and will demonstrate and validate its Continuous Fiber Coextrusion 3D printing platforms’ in orbit capacity as part of the MoU agreement.

Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe is a leading organisation in the commercial utilisation of low earth orbit, with commercial and public-sector customers around the world. It also provides a wide range of services on the International Space Station and is engaged in the development of new orbital infrastructures.

The organisation has an interest in 3D printing because of its capacity to manufacture parts on-site and on-demand.

Dmitrii Prokopluk, Anisoprint Head of Space Development, commented: “We are excited to join forces with such an experienced and well-respected in source industry partner: adjusting CFC technology for microgravity is the first step, the next is to deploy the technology in orbit together with Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe.”

“With our plans to develop orbit stations and other space facilities to serve the market needs at the best, it is getting more and more crucial – the role of these innovative in-orbit manufacturing machines,” added Veronica La Regina, Director Business Development at Nanoracks Europe. “We are looking forward to experiencing the CFC 3D printing capabilities in our portfolio.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.