Lithoz launches LithaBone HA 480 material for 3D printed bone replacements

Lithoz has announced the development of the LithaBone HA 480 for 3D printed bone replacements.

The company says the material, which is a bioresorbable ceramic bone graft substitute, was developed in ‘intensive collaboration’ with users of previous Lithoz bone graft substitute products.

This material, however, is said to feature substantial improvements around mechanical properties, higher wall thickness, possible geometries, lattice structure size and processability.

Lithoz’ LithaBone HA 480 enables significantly higher wall thicknesses than previous Lithoz bone replacement materials, from 1.6mm to 10mm, while also showing ‘strongly reduced overpolymerisation with an improved depth of cure to achieve a more stable manufacturing process. The company also claims the LithaBone HA 480 has a ten-fold longer shelf life, and enables parts that are easier to clean, meaning greater availability and faster processes.

German medical company KLS Martin has been a user of 3D printed bone substitute implants since 2015, and has already applied the LithaBone HA 480.

“We at KLS have been producing CMF implants for human use on our Lithoz CeraFab printer since 2015, with excellent results in terms of accuracy of fit, tolerability and healing success,” commented Adem Aksu, Director Development Biomaterials at KLS. “We already have had the chance to work with HA 480 and the results are outstanding: from mechanical properties over higher wall thickness to size and lattice structures, LithaBone HA 480 has convinced us of a considerable improvement compared to its predecessor.”

