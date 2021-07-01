Optomec receives patents for 3D micro-printing technology

× Expand Optomec

Optomec has received new patents covering the use of Aerosol Jet for producing three-dimensional micro-structures at resolutions down to 15 micron.

The capability has been demonstrated for a range of materials, including polymers, metals and composite structures, and opens up opportunities for Optomec in the semiconductor and medical markets.

Optomec’s 3D micro-printing patents present a method for fabricating three-dimensional structures using in-situ heating or UV illumination to modify the properties of aerosol droplets as they are jetted onto a target surface. In the case of the UV embodiment, light partially cures photopolymer droplets or causes droplets of solvent-based nanoparticle dispersions to rapidly dry in-flight, with the resulting increased viscosity of the aerosol droplets facilitating the formation of free-standing 3D shapes. Using this process, lateral resolutions of 15um have been achieved, as have layer thicknesses of 100 nanometres and aspect rations of >100x for structure heights measured in millimetres.

“Optomec continues to invest heavily in its core technology, seeking to extend the already broad range of applications for its Aerosol Jet solution,” commented Dr Michael Renn, Chief Technology Officer of Optomec. “The capability demonstrated with our 3D printed micro-structures work is already seeing potential applications in semiconductor packaging and medical device markets.”

Meanwhile, Optomec has also announced that its Clover, South Carolina production facility has been recertified for ISO 9001 for the eighth consecutive term. The ISO 9001 certification is considered a key element of Optomec’s Quality Management System, delivering increased assurance to its customers operating in such industries as healthcare, aviation and electronics.

“The ISO 9001 certification process is a fantastic tool that engrains the concept of continuous improvement throughout the organisation,” said Doug Childers, General Manager of Optomec’s Clover, SC facility. “It drives every one of our employees to solve small problems early, rather than go around big problems later.”

