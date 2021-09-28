TEI purchases second Voxeljet VX4000 sand 3D printing system

× Expand Voxeljet

Complex casting manufacturer Tooling & Equipment International (TEI) has purchased a second VX4000 sand 3D printing system from Voxeljet.

TEI runs a fully equipped aluminium foundry in Michigan and has acquired its second VX4000 platform to help address its ‘technically demanding projects’ for prototyping and production.

The VX4000, which will be installed in TEI’s Livonia, Michigan facility, has a build envelope of 4 x 2 x 1 metres and has been designed for the printing of moulds for metal casting. Due to the sizeable build envelope, the machine is able to produce very large sand moulds in batches of one, or several smaller moulds.

“At our facility, we cover the full workflow, from printing to casting to heat treatment and machining,” commented TEI President Oliver Johnson. “With the second VX4000 in house, we are able to further capitalise on the advantages 3D sand printing has to offer to metal casting. By eliminating the need for tooling and thanks to the large build volume of the 3D printer we can reduce delivery times drastically, which in turn greatly benefits our customers, whether it’s the automotive or aerospace industry. In addition to that, we can produce parts that cannot be made conventionally, such as lightweight components and topology optimised parts.”

“When it comes to castings for industries with very high standards, such as the aerospace or automotive industry, the VX4000 is the perfect tool to meet the requirements for dimensional stability and accuracy and still be able to produce the parts needed as fast as possible,” added Michael Dougherty, Managing Director at voxeljet America Inc. “We are very proud to support TEI’s growth in additive manufacturing technologies and see the potential of this technology develop further.”

While Voxeljet is busy securing 3D printer sales in the US, the company is also present at this week’s TCT 3SIXTY event in Birmingham, UK. The company is exhibiting at Booth F52 from September 28-30.

