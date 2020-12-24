Challenges & latest developments in Wire + Arc Additive Manufacturing

Wire + Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) is based on the well-proven principles of welding technology; however, building 3D objects poses new challenges not encountered with traditional welding.

The technology, process control, material properties, and part performance of WAAM-made structures are all areas for development, yet this technology is being commercially deployed to great success across the world.

Read more: "Teamwork makes the 3D Printing dream work" - Alex Kingbury

In this TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect, Alex Kingsbury at RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing discusses the current and near-term opportunities for WAAM and highlights some exciting areas of research that promise to make a real commercial impact by opening up new application areas for WAAM.

Watch the presentation on-demand here.

×

Get more from the TCT Conference @ Formnext On Demand here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.