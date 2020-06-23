Creaform launches MetraSCAN BLACK 3D scanner promising 4X resolution and speed

× Expand New MetraSCAN BLACK 3D scanning inside plane.

3D measurement specialist Creaform has launched its latest 3D scanner, the MetraSCAN BLACK.

Believed to be its fastest and most accurate portable optical CMM scanner to date, the MetraSCAN BLACK is equipped to measure complex parts and assemblies on the production floor for industries such as automotive, power generation and heavy industry.

The versatile device is the latest from Creaform’s MetraSCAN 3D range, designed to perform metrology-grade 3D measurement and inspection, and is said to seamlessly integrate into any quality control, quality assurance, inspection, MRO, or reverse engineering workflow with ease of use for operators of any skill level.

“Today’s manufacturers are facing tremendous challenges," Guillaume Bull, Product Manager at Creaform explained. "They are under increased pressure to accelerate their time to market in order to remain competitive on the global scale. Product quality issues impact scrap rate, production ramp-up, production rate, and downtime, ultimately affecting production costs and overall profitability. Manufacturers need to rely on innovative 3D measurement technologies, like the MetraSCAN 3D, in order to refine their product development and quality control processes."

Key features include 15 blue laser crosses, four times greater resolution of 0.025 mm to generate highly detailed scans, greater scanning speed, no warm-up time and ISO 17025 accredited factory calibration. It can also be paired with Creaform's HandyPROBE to deliver both 3D scanning and probing in a single streamlined inspection process.

Bull added: “This new version of the MetraSCAN 3D takes dimensional measurement speed, accuracy and versatility to a whole new level. We believe manufacturers will appreciate its performance within their workflows.”

There are two versions, BLACK and BLACK|Elite, which customers can choose from depending on their speed, complexity and accuracy requirements.