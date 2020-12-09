Digital Metal launches DM D2 tool steel alloy for binder jet 3D printing

Digital Metal has introduced a new metal material for its binder jetting additive manufacturing technology.

The new material, named DM D2, is a high-carbon, high-chromium D2 tool steel alloy which is said to be suitable for a range of applications, particularly cutting and deformation tools, due to its abrasive wear resistance, toughness, and ability to form other metals without losing its shape. The material can be heat treated to high hardness and compressive strength and is said to be ideal for cold work applications that require sharp edges and abrasion resistance.

“We have been receiving more and more requests for a D2 tool steel suitable for use with our printers. We have designed the DM D2 to deliver excellent surface finish, flexibility, as well as strength and hardness”, says Christian Lönne, CEO at Digital Metal. “This alloy is very stable during heat treatments, which allows for tailoring of the final material properties through various heat treatments after sintering.”

Part of the Höganäs Group, the world’s largest producer of metal powders, Digital Metal is known for its binder jet 3D printing process which can manufacture incredibly small, high-precision components with complex geometries. Earlier this year, the company added a new software upgrade to its DM P2500 platform, which enabled an increase in print speed of up to three times. The machine has been adopted by a number of customers including technology and research centres such as the Manufacturing Technology Centre in the UK and CETIM (the French Technology Center for Mechanical Industries).