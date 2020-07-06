DNA.am acquires GROW.am to add IP protection and secure distribution to 3D printing MES software

× Expand Siavash Mahdavi DNAam GROWam

Additive manufacturing software player DNA.am has acquired secure file transfer company GROW.am as it looks to safely digitalise end-to-end additive manufacturing.

The acquisition will see the two companies integrate their technologies, combining the DNA.am Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with the GROW.am build transfer platform.

DNA.am’s MES software platform was launched in 2017 by Valuechain and was quickly piloted by Airbus UK and Zenith Tecnica. It was designed to manage additive manufacturing build planning, with complete traceability of the workflow, chemical analysis capabilities, quality control features and inventory management tools.

By acquiring and integrating GROW.am, DNA.am adds IP protection, secure distribution and additional build analytic abilities to its repertoire. The company expects it to help its DNA.am MES platform play a pivotal role in the scaling of additive manufacturing in aerospace, healthcare and other highly regulated industries.

“COVID-19 has exposed the fragility and significant limitations of traditional manufacturing supply chains for critical items, such as PPE and medical equipment. For many years, AM technology has demonstrated sufficient maturity to address these challenges through mass customisation and rapid response agility, whilst reducing overall risks and costs,” commented Tom Dawes, DNA.am and Valuechain Group CEO. “However, major inhibitors to AM adoption have been due to IP protection concerns, quality assurance and material traceability.”

“I am proud of the team for working so hard in such turbulent times and in being able to complete this transaction whilst working remotely. It is true testament to our belief in the synergies that the combined solution will bring to the AM industry,” added Siavash Mahdavi, founder of Grow.am. “We are delighted to join the DNA.am family. The Grow.am suite of products are a perfect fit for the already comprehensive offering that DNA.am is supplying to the market and we look forward to an exciting future.”

