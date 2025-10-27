DyeMansion acquires ASM to expand vapour smoothing offering

× Expand DyeMansion Left to right: Philipp Ziegler (Co-Founder, ASM & now Global Product & Market Manager VX1, DyeMansion), Felix Ewald (CEO & Co-Founder, DyeMansion), Dr. Jakob Neuhäuser (former CEO, ASM) & Philipp Kramer (CTO & Co-Founder, DyeMansion) with the VX1, 2024.

DyeMansion has completed the acquisition of post-processing start-up ASM, who has brought to market the entry-level VX1 vapour smoothing system.

Twelve months ago, DyeMansion and ASM entered a strategic distribution partnership that saw the former make the VX1 system available through its global reseller channel.

Now, DyeMansion has sought to expand its vapour smoothing portfolio with the acquisition of ASM. By adding the VX1 to its offering, DyeMansion now believes it has the most comprehensive vapour smoothing portfolio in the sector, with products ranging from entry-level to ‘high industrial solutions.’

ASM’s VX1 system has been developed to cater for the more cost-effective end of that range, with more than 50 customers across the world said to be using the vapour smoothing platform. The VX1 has been designed for service providers, corporate innovation teams and small production environments. It also runs with a green, reusable solvent cartridge system, and utilises a non-toxic solvent that is PFAS-free and contains no CMR or vPvM/PMT substances.

The capability of the VX1 system, as well as its strong sustainability credentials, has made ASM an attractive proposition for DyeMansion.

“We are happy to announce that DyeMansion has acquired ASM,” said Felix Ewald, CEO & co-founder of DyeMansion. “The 3D printing industry needs strong players that can sustainably consolidate the market and lead it into the next phase. That’s exactly our mission at DyeMansion – and with the acquisition of ASM, we are sending a clear signal to the market and our partners. We have been working together successfully for several years, and the ASM team has done an outstanding job. We’re excited to officially welcome them as part of the DyeMansion family.”

“With its strong market position and global sales network, DyeMansion is the ideal home for our technology,” added Philipp Ziegler, co-founder ASM & Global Product & Market Manager VX1 at DyeMansion. “Together, we can bring our entry-level vapour smoothing solution to a much broader market and further increase its value for the industry. Our successful sales partnership over the past year has already taken the company to a new level, and I’m excited to continue this journey as part of the DyeMansion team, guaranteeing continuous, best-effort support for all existing and new VX1 customers and partners.”

DyeMansion will showcase the VX1 platform at this year's Formnext, alongside 'further product innovations', from Hall 12.1, Stand C31.