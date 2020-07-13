DyeMansion's online tool details partners offering its 3D printing post-processing technologies

× Expand DyeMansion launches partner platform for its 3D printing post-processing solutions.

Additive manufacturing post-processing technology specialist DyeMansion has introduced an online resource that allows potential customers and end-users to find local partners with access to its finishing systems for polymer 3D printed parts.

The Munich-based company has compiled a list of 46 sales and production partners from around the world which specialise in the provision of DyeMansion surface finishing and colouring solutions, which are already being used by the likes of Daimler and luxury eyewear company ic! Berlin to finish end-use consumer facing parts.

Kai Witter, Chief Customer Officer at DyeMansion, said: "Alliances are the basis to transform the manufacturing industry together. Those and the final touch that our solutions provide are key drivers to produce high-value products at scale. We are proud to have built such a strong platform with partners worldwide, offering DyeMansion technology and sharing the same vision."

The production partners listed are capable of producing finished products using DyeMansion hardware. This can include technologies such as its DeepDye Coloring process, which was expanded earlier this year to provide more colour options for grey HP Multi Jet Fusion parts, automated PolyShot Surfacing for delivering a homogenised part surface on hard plastics, or VaporFuse Surfacing for smoothing out powder-based parts with an injection mould-like finish.

Oscar Klassen, CEO & Co Founder of JawsTec, one of the named production partners, commented: “With a partnership between DyeMansion and JawsTec, we will be able to provide our customers with the highest quality 3D printed parts after post-processing on the market for a cost effective price. Making it easier to access for small and large businesses in developing and production line products in the manufacturing industry. 3D printing provides flexibility with instant production and will be the way of future manufacturing because of its ability to make changes to the parts and finishes that are now achievable with the DyeMansion solutions.”

For sales, DyeMansion’s partner model offers different levels for distributors and technology providers from entry-level up to Platinum status for those offering its entire end-to-end post-processing workflow onsite.

Hargurdeep Singh, VP of Additive Manufacturing at CAD MicroSolutions, one of DyeMansion's most recent partners, said: “The DyeMansion Print-to-Product workflow is a perfect complement to HP Multi Jet Fusion technology and enables us to offer our customers a complete solution for the 3D-printing process chain. We’re particularly excited that DyeMansion technology will give our customers in the Automotive industry the ability to overcome the strict colour requirements of 3D-printed parts for automotive interiors.”

